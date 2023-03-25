Hyderabad: 23 commercial establishments prone to fire mishaps get EVDM notices

Hyderabad: In the wake of recent fire mishaps, GHMC’s Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EV&DM) on Saturday served notices to 23 commercial establishments that were found vulnerable to fire mishaps.

During inspections in different parts of the city, these commercial establishments including hospitals, restaurants, commercial complexes, and automobile showrooms, were found to be not complying with fire safety norms.

They reportedly did not have not have basic fire safety equipment in place and were storing inflammable scrap materials, cylinders, decorating material, pharmaceutical chemicals, oil containers, plastic, and other combustible material which could lead to fire mishaps.

Notices were served on them to either vacate the premises or relocate, or else remove the combustible materials and set up fire-fighting equipment. They were also asked to rectify the defects identified in buildings which included obstructions to the fire exits/staircase.

“Show cause will be issued to these establishments and the premises will be sealed if they do not rectify the defects identified within three days from the date of receipt of the notice,” N Prakash Reddy, EV&DM Director said in a press release.

