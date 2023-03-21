Hyderabad: EVDM serves notices to 17 commercial establishments vulnerable to fire mishaps

The owners/managements of the establishments have been asked to either vacate or relocate the materials which can lead to fire mishaps

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 AM, Tue - 21 March 23

Hyderabad: In the wake of recent fire mishaps, GHMC’s Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance, and Disaster Management (EV&DM) on Monday has served notices to 17 commercial establishments that are vulnerable to fire mishaps.

The owners/managements of the establishments have been asked to either vacate or relocate the materials which can lead to fire mishaps from their godowns and other places in their premises.

Paradise Food Court, The Interior Park Furniture Mall, Taj Tristar, Elevatex, etc, have shifted their material and have taken up fire safety measures while Hotel Swagath Residency in KPHB, Royaloak in Banjara Hills, Keshav Reddy Sweets in Madhapur and Bantia Furniture in Attapur have not responded to the notices,” N Prakash Reddy, EV&DM Director, said.

Notices were served to the commercial establishments where scrap materials, cylinders, papers, pharmaceutical chemicals, oil containers, plastic, rubber, and other flammable materials were stored and fire safety equipment was not in place.

Some establishments were also given 15 days time to ensure fire safety measures are taken and the ones that do not comply with norms will be sealed, said EV&DM in a press release.

The Directorate also held a meeting with all fire safety supplier agencies and gave them instructions on fire mitigation self-certification website.