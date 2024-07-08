Hyderabad: 25-year-old man killed in accident on ORR near Keesara

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 July 2024, 10:45 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 25 year-old man died in a road accident at ORR Keesara on Monday. The victim G S Karan Reddy, a resident of Neredmet was going in his car towards Ghatkesar from Shameerpet when an unknown vehicle hit the car near milestone number 75 on the Outer Ring Road stretch.

“Karan Reddy sustained injuries on head and other parts of the body. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead,” said Keesara police. A case is registered.