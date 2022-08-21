| Hyderabad 25 Year Old Man Stabbed To Death At Chandrayangutta

Hyderabad: 25-year-old man stabbed to death at Chandrayangutta

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:46 AM, Sun - 21 August 22

Representational image.

Hyderabad: A 25 year old man was stabbed to death at Chandrayangutta late on Saturday night.

The man identified as Abu Bakar Amoodi, a resident of Barkas was allegedly stabbed to death by Abdul Rahman .

“Both the persons were having some differences over monetary issues and some other personal issues too. Abdul Rahman called the victim to resolve the issue and stabbed him with a sharp object,” said ACP Falaknuma Shaik Jahangir.

Abu Bakar sustained injuries and was rushed to a private hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

On information the police reached the spot DCP (south) P Sai Chaitanya visited the spot. The police formed special teams to nab the assailant.