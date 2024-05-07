Hyderabad: 50-year-old man dies by suicide in Hayathnagar

7 May 2024

Hyderabad: A 50-year-old man is suspected to have died by suicide at Hayathnagar on city outskirts on Monday night.

According to the police, the man who is yet to be identified was found hanging to a tree using a saree by local people who informed the police about it.

The police reached the spot and brought down the body. It was shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

A case is registered and efforts started to identify the man.