Hyderabad: 51 jailed for drunk driving

By | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: Fifty-one persons caught by the Cyberabad Traffic Police for drunk driving were sentenced to imprisonment by a local court here on Friday. The sentences ranged from two days to 18 days with the court imposing a fine as well.

The traffic police had caught 196 persons for drunk driving during regular vehicle checking in the past one week at various places across the commissionerate. The officials said those caught were produced before the court, which imposed a total fine of Rs 11.60 lakh on them.

According to the police, Shamshabad stood in first place with 50 persons imprisoned for drunk driving, followed by Shadnagar with 48 persons, Miyapur with 25 persons, Rajendranagar with 21 persons, Kukatpally and Alwal with 19 persons each. The lowest was Gachibowli with just one person. Officials said the driving licenses of all the persons caught drunk driving were being sent to the Regional Transport Authority for suspension.

