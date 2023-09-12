| Hyderabad 6th Edition Of Global Grace Cancer Run 2023 To Be Organised On October 8

Hyderabad: The sixth edition of the annual Global Grace Cancer Run-2023, to spread awareness on cancer and raise funds for needy patients for early diagnosis, will be organised at Gachibowli Stadium on October 8.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner, Stephen Raveendra on Tuesday unveiled the special tee shirt associated with this year’s cancer run, with the theme ‘Be Light’.

A participation of over one lakh people from 130 plus countries is expected, said Dr. Chinnababu Sunkavalli, senior robotic surgical oncologist and Founder of GRACE (Global Research And Cancer Education) Foundation.

The run will be held in three different categories including 5K, 10K, and 21.1K and over 20,000 participants are expected to participate in the event at Gachibowli. The format is a combination of in-person as well as virtual.

Quambiant Developers is the title sponsor for Global Grace Cancer Run 2023, which is also supported by Natco, co-sponsored by Microsoft, Providence, NMDC, Movers.com, Pi Health and Smart IMS.

