Hyderabad: Bilateral lung transplant successfully conducted at Yashoda Hospitals

Both the lungs of Shaikh Gufran, who also had a history of non-tuberculosis mycobacterial (NTM) infection, were irreversibly damaged due to silicosis

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:39 PM, Tue - 12 September 23

Hyderabad: Transplant surgeons at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad have successfully conducted a cadaver donor bilateral (double) lung transplant on a 31-year-old patient from Vijayawada, who was suffering from silicosis, a progressive lung disease caused by inhaling silica. The patient received the double donor lungs from a cadaver brain dead donor, as part of the state-run Jeevandan organ donation initiative.

The surgical procedure was carried out by the team led by Dr. Balasubramoniam KR, robotic and minimally invasive thoracic surgeon, Dr. Chetan Rao Vaddepally, interventional and transplant pulmonologist, Dr. Manjunath Bale, robotic and minimally invasive thoracic surgeon, Dr. Vimi Varghese, transplant pulmonologist, Dr. Sricharan G , transplant intensivist and anaesthesiologists, Dr. Ravikanth and Dr. Vikram Naidu.

The patient was recently discharged and he is no longer reliant on oxygen assistance. He is responding well to the lung transplant, a press release said.