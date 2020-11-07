Hyderabad: ACB issues advisory to check bribe

The ACB issued the advisory after it came to know of demands for bribe from firecracker shop owners and vendors

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday asked the firecracker shop owners and vendors to bring to its notice if there were any demands of bribe for issuing license or renewing it ahead of the Diwali festival.

The ACB issued the advisory after it came to know of demands for bribe from firecracker shop owners and vendors. It requested shop owners to lodge a complaint against officials who demand bribe.

The ACB said the shopkeepers could lodge a complaint to the Ranga Reddy Range Deputy Superintendent of Police S Suryanarayana (94404 46140) and Inspectors B Gangadhar (94404 46143) and Y Ramalinga Reddy (94408 08109).

