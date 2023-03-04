Hyderabad adorned with stunning golden blooms of Tree of Gold

Stretching from 16 km to 17 km, to the serene Hussain Sagar stretch, these magnificent trees have taken over Hyderabad in a show of nature's most magnificent display.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:57 PM, Sat - 4 March 23

Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad is aglow with the stunning golden blooms of the Tecoma argentea, also known as the Caribbean trumpet tree or Tree of Gold.

From the Outer Ring Road, stretching from 16 km to 17 km, to the serene Hussain Sagar stretch, these magnificent trees have taken over the city in a show of nature’s most magnificent display. It has been almost two decades since the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited planted these trees, and they have since become a beloved part of the city’s natural heritage.

The Tree of Gold, with its deep, bright yellow flowers, is aptly named for its stunning beauty. Every year in March and April, the gnarled trunks and silver-grey leaves of these trees burst into a spectacular display of golden blooms, transforming the busy roads into a visual delight.

Despite the hustle and bustle of the city, the Tree of Gold creates a moment of serenity and beauty for all those who pass by. The Tecoma argentea is native to the Caribbean, South and Central America, and has since been introduced to other parts of the world, including India. The trumpet-like shape of its flowers, which are known to attract bees, butterflies and other pollinators, add to the charm of this magnificent tree.

The Tree of Gold’s leaves, bark and flowers are also known for their medicinal properties, which have been used for centuries in traditional medicine to treat a variety of ailments.