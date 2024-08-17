Hyderabad: Advocate assaulted by police in Borabanda

17 August 2024

Hyderabad: An advocate was injured after the Borabanda police allegedly roughed him up during a raid on liquor shop run illegally at a house. The incident took place two days ago and came to light on Saturday.

The advocate Santosh, who stays at the house of one Sarala, located at Borabanda was at his house when the police on information of liquor sold illegally in the house conducted a raid. A sub inspector of Borabanda police station, Jamal along with the couple of constables reached the house and meanwhile, Sarala managed to escape.

The sub inspector then tried to drag away the advocate from the house claiming he was helping the woman in his illegal activities. When the advocate refused to come saying the police should follow legal procedure, the policemen allegedly dragged him away leading to injury to him.

However, the police alleged the advocate had helped Sarala escape when the police raided the house and did not open the gate. The police further claimed that the advocate was wilfully did not cooperate with the police during the raid and was supportive to a woman who had nine cases registered against her for selling liquor illegal at her house.

On Saturday, the Bar Association members came to Borabanda police station and staged a protest demanding action against the sub inspector for his high handed behaviour.