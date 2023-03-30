Hyderabad: AgHub, PJTSAU organises workshop on SDGs

The workshop aimed to understand the current level of innovations towards food and nutritional security, and climate resilience

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 AM, Thu - 30 March 23

Hyderabad: AgHub, Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU), organized a one-day workshop on ‘Building Innovation-led Entrepreneurial Pathways for Accelerating the Reach to SDGs’ on Wednesday.

Organized in association with Global Development Centre, Research and Information Systems (RIS), New Delhi and IKP Knowledge Park, Hyderabad, the workshop aimed to understand the current level of innovations towards food and nutritional security, and climate resilience.

Inaugurating the workshop, NABARD former chairman, Dr. GR Chintala highlighted the need for rejuvenated agriculture along with resilience, incorporated through adoption of Environment Social and Governance (ESG) norms into the system. ICRISAT DDG Dr. Arvind Kumar spoke about integration of the 17 SDGs and discussed the ICRISAT models emerging in this context.

British High Commission, Deputy High Commissioner, Gareth Wynn Owen stressed the need for the coming together of nations, including developed, developing and under developed countries to build a better, healthy and prosperous planet. IT&EC department Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and PJTSAU Registrar Dr. Sudheer Kumar also addressed.

Also Read PJTSAU to set up food processing units in Jagtial, Warangal