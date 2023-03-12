PJTSAU to set up food processing units in Jagtial, Warangal

Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University to set up rice and mango processing units in Polasa, the Warangal research station will get chilli and turmeric units

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 07:02 PM, Sun - 12 March 23

Jagtial: In order to provide more benefits to farmers, the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University (PJTSAU) has decided to establish food processing units in the Regional Agricultural Research Stations in Polasa of Jagtial and Warangal.

There is a possibility of more profits if the farmers sell byproducts in the market instead of selling raw produce directly, which is what prompted the agriculture university authorities to establish these processing units. While rice and mango processing units are going to be set up in Polasa, the Warangal research station will get chilli and turmeric units. The construction of the buildings are under progress and university authorities have already placed orders for machinery. The plan is to start the units in the next two months by completing all works including installation of machinery.

Paddy production has gone up phenomenally in the State, especially in north Telangana with the construction of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. Farmers are directly selling raw paddy at either paddy purchasing centres or to rice millers. Moreover, Jagtial is famous for mango production and about three lakh metric tons of mangoes are being produced every year. Besides other north Indian states such as Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan, the crop is also being exported to other countries like Dubai. Meanwhile, chillies are being produced in a big way in Warangal district.

So, the agriculture university, which is already operating a millet processing unit in Rajendranagar, Hyderabad, decided to set up the rice, mango and chilli units in Polasa and Warangal.

It is possible to produce rice flour, maramaras, upma ravva, and idli ravva by processing rice. Mango juices, pickles, jam and jellies will be produced with mangoes. Powders, colors and medicines will be produced with chilli and turmeric.

Besides producing byproducts, training will also be given to farmers as well as final year Agriculture BSc students in processing. University authorities are also planning to arrange loans to farmers from NABARD to establish their own processing units.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Assistant Director of Research, Polas, Dr G Srinivas said that besides producing byproducts of small farmers’ agriculture produce, training would also be given to farmers in the processing of food in the units.