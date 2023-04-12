Hyderabad: Air Chief visits AFA to commemorate 2 lakh hours of flying of Pilatus PC-7 MK II

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:59 PM, Wed - 12 April 23

Hyderabad: Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff, on Wednesday visited the Air Force Academy (AFA) to commemorate 2 lakh hours of flying and a decade of the Pilatus PC-7 MK II basic trainer aircraft operations in the IAF.

The Pilatus PC – 7 MK II basic trainer aircraft is used for the ab-initio training of flight cadets of the flying branch of the Indian Air Force (IAF) as well as the pilots of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard, apart from training the cadets and officers from friendly foreign countries.

The Chief of the Air Staff, who was the Deputy Commandant during the induction of the Pilatus in 2013, unveiled a commemorative pedestal to mark the occasion, and flew a sortie in the PC-7 MK II.

Air Marshal R Radhish, AOC-in-C Training Command, Air Marshal B Chandra Sekhar, Commandant AFA and several senior officers from Air Headquarters and Headquarters Training Command were also present.

The CAS also inaugurated an innovative QR Code based Tool management system, which has been developed in – house by ‘Team AFA’, in tune with the national mission of Atmanirbhar Bharat. This will significantly improve the tool management, thus saving man hours, enhancing efficiency and improving Flight and Maintenance safety.