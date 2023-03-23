Graduation ceremony of 109th ATM & AL (B) course held at AFA Hyderabad

A total of 20 IAF officers were part of the course that was recently restructured for the early availability of controllers in the field

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:20 PM, Thu - 23 March 23

Hyderabad: A graduation ceremony was held at Air Traffic Control Officers Training Establishment (ATCOTE), Air Force Academy Hyderabad on 22 Mar 2023, to mark the successful completion of the 109th Air Traffic Management & Air Laws (Basic) Course [ATM & AL (B)].

The six-month-long rigorous instructional course is aimed at imparting ab-initio training on Surface Movement Control, Aerodrome Control, and Approach Control functions to young commissioned officers to become qualified Air Traffic Controllers. A total of 20 IAF officers were part of the course that was recently restructured for the early availability of controllers in the field.

Air Marshal B Chandra Sekhar addressed the gathering and congratulated the graduating officers, and also acknowledged the role of Aerodrome controllers as the nodal agency for coordinating and implementing the procedures.

