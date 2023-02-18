Hyderabad Airport Metro: HAML officials inspect proposed alignment

18 February 23

Hyderabad: To study the technical challenges involved in the critical stretch of Raidurg station to Nanakramguda junction of the Airport Metro project, Adviser (Civil Engineering), HAML and former Member Engineering, Railway Board, Subodh Jain inspected the proposed alignment along with HAML MD NVS Reddy and senior engineers, on Saturday.

Some of the challenges examined during the inspection include crossing Mindspace junction at a height of about 21 meters (69 feet), which has an underpass, rotary and flyover. Different options of laying the metro viaduct with smaller spans with pre-stressed concrete girders of “in situ”, or erection of a 90 meter (295 feet) long special span with composite steel girder will be examined.

Different design options for the new integrated Raidurg station of the extended metro corridor 3 and the Airport Metro station will be examined from a passenger convenience point of view. This multi-level interchange station will be designed to avoid shifting of the Extra High voltage 400 kV underground cables adjacent to it.

The Airport metro viaduct crossing the multi-level flyover at Biodiversity junction at a height of about 20 meters (66 ft) is another engineering challenge. Airport metro pillars will be located away from the flyover pillars in a staggered way to avoid any adverse effect on the foundations of the flyover pillars.

Nanakramguda junction station will have to be designed as a portal structure i.e., with three pillars – one in the central median and a pillar each on both edges of the road – as the road median is in curve and the station is required to be nearer to the junction.

HAML Chief Project Manager B Anand Mohan, General Manager M Vishnuvardhan Reddy, SE Y Sayapu Reddy, Deputy Chief Engineer (Railway) JN Gupta and other senior officers participated in the inspection.