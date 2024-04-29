Metro alignment: Flyovers make task difficult for HAML

“Proper integration of both the corridors will have to be ensured with height adjustments of concourse and platform levels of the interchange station,” read the press release.

Hyderabad: As officials of the Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) are in the process of finalising the metro alignment and possible stations, the flyovers in the southern part of the city appear to be posing a challenge. Managing Director NVS Reddy inspected the stretch from Nagole to Chandrayangutta on Saturday and issued some directions in this regard.

One of the stations that would require precision engineering is the LB Nagar Junction, as there are two flyovers and an underpass in that area.

The proposed Kamineni Hospital station will be located on the right side of the flyover and will be connected to the existing LB Nagar station with a skywalk. Construction of the Chandrayangutta interchange station, which is also a terminal extension for the Old City metro, will also be an engineering challenge due to a flyover.

Moreover, with the presence of multiple high-level flyovers at the Bairamalguda/Sagar road junction, the height of the entire Airport Metro stretch is expected to increase abnormally.

To deal with this issue, officials are looking to shift the metro station to the right side of these flyovers, with the stations located in the adjacent open space. Although there are multiple challenges posed by the flyovers, authorities are looking to have minimal private land acquisitions for the metro stations in the Nagole to Chandrayangutta route. As of now, the proposed stations are located at Mythri Nagar, Karmanghat, Champapet Junction, Owaisi Hospital, DRDO, and Hafeez Baba Nagar.

The alignment of the station near Musi will also be shifted to the further left by 10 meters to avoid shifting of water mains and hightension electrical lines.

An additional station shall be planned after crossing the Musi River to enhance connectivity. Further, the proposed Nagole RTO station shall be located nearer to Alkapuri Junction which will make it easy to connect to the ORR.

Along with inputs from traffic police and the public regarding the location of the Metro stations and the finalising of station names, efforts are being made to make them accessible to residential colonies.