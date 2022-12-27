Hyderabad airport ranked fourth most punctual airport globally: Report

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:17 PM, Tue - 27 December 22

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), with an on-time percentage (OTP) of 88.44 per cent, has been named one of the punctual airports in the large category. The data was revealed by aviation analytics firm Cirium, which recently published an on-time performance report for November.

The airport made its debut in the top five this month by bagging the fourth spot, beating all other Indian airports.

While large airports are those which handle about two crore flyers annually, Kempegowda International Airport has been featured in the top 20 list of global airports, those that handle more than three crore passengers annually. It took the 20th slot with an on-time performance of 79.40 per cent.

According to the report, 88.44 per cent of flights departing from RGIA were on the dot. In addition, the on-time arrival rate was 84.41 per cent. It further stated that the airport serves 71 routes in total and 26 airlines.

While New Chitose Airport was ranked first with an on-time performance of 92.95 per cent, Osaka International Airport was ranked second, followed by Fukuoka Airport.

No other airport in India was featured in the medium and small airports list.