Hyderabad airport announces new Covid guidelines

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:33 PM, Fri - 23 December 22

File Photo.

Hyderabad: The city is vigilant as Covid-19 cases in China continue to witness a sharp spike. On Friday, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) issued new guidelines for international passengers arriving at Hyderabad airport to contain the spread of the virus.

The guidelines, to be in effect from Saturday, state that all international passengers must ensure that they are fully vaccinated. It further said that two per cent of the passengers would randomly undergo an RT-PCR test upon arrival.

The airport authorities announced that Covid positive passengers will be informed about the isolation protocol.

According to new estimates by an analytics company, China may already be recording over a million new infections and at least 5,000 deaths every day.

London-based Airfinity provided new estimates, which predicted cases to continue to rise in China with two likely peaks, one in mid-January and the second in early March.