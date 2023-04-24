Hyderabad airport records over 21 million passengers per annum in 2022-23

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport has seen over 21 million passengers per annum (MPPA) in 2022-23, indicating a strong recovery in the Indian aviation industry, according to the report.

The increase in consumer confidence in air travel, combined with aviation-friendly government policies, infrastructure development, and higher consumer spending have reportedly led to a significant rise in domestic and international passenger traffic.

The report revealed that during 2022-23, the airport witnessed 17.6 MPPA domestic passengers and over 3.4 MPPA international passengers. The airport also added three new domestic sectors, bringing the total number of domestic destinations to over 70.

GMR Hyderabad International Airport has become the fourth busiest airport in India in terms of annual passenger traffic, up from the sixth position.

The airport is exploring new destinations and aiming to increase further connectivity to destinations like Chicago, New York, San Francisco, Dallas, Frankfurt, and Paris.

Speaking about the airport’s performance, Pradeep Panicker, CEO – GMR Hyderabad International Airport, said, “There has been an upsurge in air travel from the region. This is a healthy trend for the sector. Our endeavour is to ensure a safe, efficient, and sustainable air transport system for passengers.”

He added, ” Strategic investments in technology and infrastructure as part of our expansion plans in a phase wise manner have enabled convenient travel. A few new destinations have been added and some old ones restored. We look forward to welcoming more travellers and increased connectivity once the entire expansion is completed.”

With the increase in demand for air travel, the Hyderabad International Airport is set to undergo further expansion to cater to the growing passenger traffic.

The airport is planning to increase its capacity from the current 12 million passengers per annum to 34 million passengers per annum with an Integrated Domestic and International Terminal under a single roof. The airport’s management is also looking forward to exploring new destinations and increasing connectivity to various parts of the world, especially to North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

