Hyderabad Traffic Police to conduct drive against vehicles using unauthorised sirens

Reacting to a tweet, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand informed that traffic police will conduct a special drive against to detain and seize all vehicles using unauthorised sirens.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:39 PM, Mon - 24 April 23

Hyderabad: Reacting to a tweet that showed the illegal use of sirens in the city, Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand informed that traffic police will “conduct a special drive against this menace and detain and seize all vehicles using unauthorised sirens”.

On Sunday, a journalist tweeted a video showing an Andhra Pradesh registration vehicle using a siren from Tolichowki to Rethibowli clearing traffic on its way.

Acknowledging the issue of vehicles using sirens on roads unnecessarily, Hyderabad CP wrote, “Yes we agree with you that this illegal use of sirens by all and sundry is creating lot of traffic issues and disturbing maintenance of traffic flow (sic).”

In addition to the special drive curbing illegal use of registration, he also said that some ambulances are illegally using sirens even if they are not carrying any patients, or fake patients. These ambulances will also be checked, he informed.

Moreover, he requested the public also to “keep reporting with proof of such vehicles using illegal sirens”.

Users on the platform raised several other concerns related to traffic in the city and appreciated the Commissioner’s swift response to the complaint. “Sir, this response clearly demonstrates public voice also would reach to authorities and can expect change. Right usage of social media as powerful weapon for good cause. #socialmedia thanks for swift response (sic),” wrote a user.

Yes we agree with you that this illegal use of sirens by all and sundry is creating lot of traffic issues and disturbing maintenance of traffic flow. From today , I have asked the Hyderabad traffic police to conduct a special drive against this menace and detain and seize all… https://t.co/OkX8J6yfva — C.V.ANAND, IPS (@CPHydCity) April 24, 2023