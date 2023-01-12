Hyderabad: AIVA, Overseas Velama Association award scholarships to 29 students

12 January 23

Hyderabad: The Overseas Velama Association (OVA) and the All India Velama Association (AIVA) jointly awarded scholarships to 29 students for their higher studies here on Thursday.

NRI Velama representatives from around 15 countries gathered and organized a programme to award scholarships.

All India Velama Association president Krishnamaneni Papa Rao was the guest of the programme in which Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University former Vice Chancellor Prof. Praveen Rao, TSPSC member Dr. Chandrasekhar and among others participated.

The scholarships jointly awarded by the AIVA and Overseas Velama Association will not only support the students financially but also inspire them, a press release said. The members of AIVA and OVA felicitated M. Venkataramana Rao during the event which was attended by around 300 people.

Overseas Velama Association founder Jeggannagari Narsinga Rao from Australia, Ramesh Gudupuri, Maruneni Sri Charan Rao from America, Kalyan Rao from New Zealand, Madhav Australia, Rohit Rao Australia, Ravinder Rao, Tandra Srinivas Rao, and AIVA general secretary Puskur Srikanth Rao, vice president Neelagiri Diwakar Rao, Treasurer, Chepyala Harish Rao Advisor, Kalakuntla Tirupati Rao Joint Secretary, Vaddepalli Damodar Rao, Overseas Velama Advisor Arashanapalli Rajesh, Finance Committee Member Srinivas, Coordinators Balmuri Suman Rao UK, Prasad Rao, Rama Rao UK, M Satyanarayana Rao, Soujan Rao from South Africa and Vishnu from Australia have participated.