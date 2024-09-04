Hyderabad: Alert auto driver foils kidnap attempt

An alert auto driver foiled an attempt by a man to kidnap three children here on Wednesday. The children, two boys and a girl, residents of Gachibowli were on their way to school when a stranger approached them and convinced them to accompany him saying he would drop them at school.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 September 2024, 09:33 PM

Representational image

Hyderabad: An alert auto driver foiled an attempt by a man to kidnap three children here on Wednesday. The children, two boys and a girl, residents of Gachibowli were on their way to school when a stranger approached them and convinced them to accompany him saying he would drop them at school.

Believing the stranger, the trio sat in the auto rickshaw, but became suspicious when the auto was going on some other route. Noticing that the children were confused and worried, the auto driver stopped the vehicle and informed a local traffic constable about the issue.

The policeman caught hold of the man and informed the local Chandanagar police. A police patrol vehicle reached the spot and took the man into custody. He was later handed over to Gachibowli police station as the jurisdiction where the children were kidnapped falls in Gachibowli police limits.

The police registered a case against the man identified as Kiran Prasad. The police are interrogating him.