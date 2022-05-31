Hyderabad: Amputated wrist replanted at Citizens Hospital

By Indrajeet Devulapally Published: Published Date - 05:40 PM, Tue - 31 May 22

Hyderabad: Orthopaedic surgeons at Citizens Specialty Hospital, Nalagandla, have successfully performed a limb restoration surgery by replanting the amputated wrist of a 22-year-old factory worker.

The complex replantation was done by orthopedic surgeons Dr. Vasudeva Juvvadi, Dr. Kilaru Praful, plastic surgeons Dr. Venkatesh Babu, and Dr. Sasidhar Reddy, backed by a team of expert anaesthesiologists.

The right wrist of Harish, a machine operator in a beverage factory in Nandigama, Sangareddy district, was amputated accidentally while operating the machine. His co-workers packed the severed limb in a plastic bag with ice and rushed him to nearby hospital and later shifted him to Citizens Speciality Hospital.

The patient was stabilized and the surgeons teamed-up for emergency replantation and restoration of limb surgery, which lasted for eight hours. In cases of replantation, rushing the patient to a hospital within six hours and preserving the limb is of prime importance for good results, Dr. Ashok Raju Gottemukkala, Head, Orthopaedics, Citizens Hospital, said.