Hyderabad: Aparna Unispace to offer painting solutions

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:33 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

Hyderabad: Aparna Unispace, the luxury bath spaces and kitchen retail division of Aparna Enterprises, announced a partnership with Norway-based decorative paints manufacturer Jotun Paints.

Through this partnership, Aparna Unispace will be foray into painting solutions to offer decorative paints for interior and exterior surfaces. It has also set up an experience zone at Jubilee hills, said Satish Bhargav, CEO, Aparna Unispace.

“Aparna Enterprises has a reputation in the building materials industry and we believe we can further strengthen our foothold in Hyderabad with this collaboration,” said Sanjay Nair, Sales and Marketing Director – Decorative, Jotun Paints.

Aparna Unispace offers products from brands like Nolte, Catalano, Fantini, Stern Hagen, Armani Roca, Tece, Effegibi, Grohe, Paffoni, Stiebel Eltron, Giacomini, Roca, Duravit and Schell. Jotun Paints, established in 1926, is a decorative paints and coatings manufacturers globally and offers more than 1,50,000 shades in interior designer finishes and 576 UV resistant exterior shades.