Hyderabad: Olive Bistro and Bar launches unique culinary collaboration

The Bistro launched an exclusive collaboration with noted chef, Dhruv Oberoi and award-winning mixologist Harish Chhimwal from Olive Bar & Kitchen, New Delhi who will cook in tandem with in-house Executive Chef, Vijay David Niranjan.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 July 2024, 05:50 PM

Olive Bistro . Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Olive Bistro and Bar, Jubilee Hills has launched a unique culinary collaboration with Olive Bar and Kitchen, New Delhi for die-hard foodies in Hyderabad.

The Bistro launched an exclusive collaboration with noted chef, Dhruv Oberoi and award-winning mixologist Harish Chhimwal from Olive Bar & Kitchen, New Delhi who will cook in tandem with in-house Executive Chef, Vijay David Niranjan.

The pop-up experience, beginning from July 22 to August 31 promises to be an unforgettable experience that marries innovation and comfort with Mediterranean marvels and mixology magic, Olive Bistro and Bar, Jubilee Hills, in a press release said.

Some of the unique offerings by Chef Dhruv’s pop-up include an array of progressive culinary delights including Tangy Amla and Green Mango salad to Himalayan Cheese Soufflé, served with pickled Jamun, and the minced Sirohi Goat and Quail Egg Kufteh Meatballs, served with smoked Aubergine Labneh.

The mixology Barkeep Harish Chhimwal offers unique signature cocktails including Tripoli Punch, a shared adventure in a glass that fuses hibiscus tequila and lime juice among many other enticing creations like Athena, Hibiscus and Rosa Teq, Moroccan Sour and more, the release said.

“The Olive, Hyderabad X Olive Delhi Pop-up is not just a dining experience, it’s a sensation that promises to leave an indelible mark on your palate,” the statement said.