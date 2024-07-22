Anti-Narcotics Bureau raids pub in Jubilee Hills; Three test positive for drugs

The sleuths raided Xora Pub and Kitchen at Jubilee Hills.

22 July 2024

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau along with Jubilee Hills police raided a pub and detained nine individuals on Sunday night out of which three persons tested positive for drug consumption.

Acting on specific information, the sleuths raided Xora Bar and Kitchen at Jubilee Hills.

The police conducted a test using drug testing kits and three of the nine persons who were caught by the police had tested positive for drug consumption.

The police are proceeding with legal action against the three persons, said a senior official of TGANB.