Hyderabad: Three women, transgender steal sarees worth Rs 7.96 lakh at Jubilee Hills

After the group left the store, the management decided to audit their inventory and found four sarees valued at Rs. 7.96 lakh stolen.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 July 2024, 10:14 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A group of four persons, consisting of three women and a transgender, made away with expensive sarees worth Rs. 7.96 lakh from a store at Jubilee Hills.

According to the police, the women along with the transgender visited the store at Jubilee Hills and asked the salesmen to display some sarees. After the group left the store, the management decided to audit their inventory and found four sarees valued at Rs. 7.96 lakh stolen.

The salesman then checked the footage of the closed circuit cameras installed in the shop and found that the group of four had stolen the sarees by diverting the attention of sales staff.

Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and are investigating.