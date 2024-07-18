Expedite finalising tenders of pending civic works in Jubilee Hills: GHMC Commissioner

The damaged Lotus Pond pathway at different sections must be repaired immediately, the Commissioner said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 July 2024, 08:03 PM

GHMC commissioner Amrapali Kata along with several senior municipal officials and zonal commissioners inspected several pending civic works in Jubilee Hills on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Commissioner, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Amrapali Kata on Thursday directed officials to expedite finalising tenders related to various civic works under Jubilee Hills circle.

The Commissioner along with several senior municipal officials and zonal commissioners on Thursday inspected several pending civic works in Jubilee Hills including construction and repairs of the Lotus Pond pathway and the park near Magnolia Bakery.

The Commissioner directed officials to remove sewerage connections to the Lotus Pond, in addition to establishing a mesh to prevent inundation of floating materials into the park during rainy season from storm water drains. The damaged Lotus Pond pathway at different sections must be repaired immediately, the Commissioner said.

The Commissioner directed the engineers and other municipal staff to expedite finalization of tenders to construct main road from Magnolia Bakery to Road number 44 and 45 and quickly finalize the tenders related to sewerage works in the area.

Attempts are also on to ensure the issues of inundation and stagnation of sewerage at the park near Magnolia Bakery are addressed permanently. The Commissioner directed authorities to explore the possibility of having a play area or a ground for sports activities. The Commissioner also directed officials to explore the possibility of developing the park based on a theme.

Zonal commissioner, Anurag Jayanthi, Executive Engineer, Vijaya Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Prashanti and other senior officials were present.