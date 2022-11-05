Hyderabad: Apollo Medical College marks its decennial with grand celebrations

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:29 PM, Sat - 5 November 22

Apollo Medical College commemorated its decennial with an AMC initiated community outreach programmes

Hyderabad: Apollo Medical College (AMC) commemorated its decennial with an AMC initiated community outreach programmes that enable quality healthcare access to the deprived.

Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan congratulated future doctors and said they were fortunate to graduate form a reputed college like Apollo Medical College.

The Governor released a souvenir commemorating the historic occasion and formally launched the adoption of TB patients by AMC, by handing over food baskets to the beneficiaries. She also presented prizes to the winners of various competitions held as part of the largest inter-medical collegiate fest.

The celebrations were preceded by the inter-medical collegiate fest hosted by Apollo Medical College, from October 30 to November 4 on its campus at Jubilee Hills. The fest had sports, literary and cultural events.

Dr. T Ravi Raju, Pro Chancellor, Apollo University and Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals also participated in the event.