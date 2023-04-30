Hyderabad Art Society unanimously re-elects members for third time

In the General Election of Hyderabad Art Society, M. V. Ramana Reddy’s panel has been elected unanimously for the third time

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:54 PM, Sun - 30 April 23

Hyderabad: In the General Election of Hyderabad Art Society (HAS) held on Sunday, M. V. Ramana Reddy’s panel has been elected unanimously for the third time.

“We thank our 400 fellow artists, who are our members, for trusting us and showing confidence in our work,” said Ramana Reddy the newly elected President of the HAS.

The committee comprises 16 members and the other elected members include two Vice-Presidens- D. Ananthaiah and Ajitha Surabhi, a Secretary – J. Venkateshwarlu and two Joint Secretaries- S. Kantha Reddy and Gurram Mallesham. The other elected committee members are Treasurer, Rajender Nagula and nine Executive Members – Appam Raghavendra, Kappari Kishan, Kandi Narsimlu, Ramesh Kumar Gangji, A. Sampath Reddy, M. Balraj, Annarapu Narender, Satya Gannoji and Mahesh Pottabathini.

Hyderabad Art Society was established in 1941 and is one of the oldest and leading art organizations in India.