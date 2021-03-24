Hyderabad: Asha workers perform Palabhishekham to KCR’s portrait

Anganwadi teachers, helpers and Asha workers expressed their happiness at the announcement of the 30 per cent PRC is applicable to teachers as well as Anganwadis and helpers

Hyderabad: TRS party Malkajigiril parliamentary constituency in-charge Marri Rajasekhar Reddy along with Asha workers performed Palabhishekham to the portrait of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Medchal on Tuesday.

According to a press release, Anganwadi teachers, helpers and Asha workers expressed their happiness at the announcement of the 30 per cent PRC is applicable to teachers as well as Anganwadis and helpers. Telangana Anganwadi Teachers and Helpers body of Medchal district, held celebrations which was attended by Reddy.

The TRS government is credited with increasing teacher salaries after the formation of Telangana State, he said and expressed happiness for announcing 30 per cent PRC.

