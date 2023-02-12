Hyderabad: Aster Prime Hospitals wins big at AHCP global conclave

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:57 PM, Sun - 12 February 23

Hyderabad: Aster Prime Hospitals, Hyderabad has received an award from Association of Health Care Providers (AHCP) (India) under the category of ‘Best Hospital in India to Work For’ in India, in the annual global conclave of the association held recently in Jaipur, a press release said.

The award was received by Dr. Kalyan Muramalla, Unit Head, Aster Prime Hospitals, Ameerpet, Hyderabad along with Head HR, Kaza Ashwani Kumar and Manager Quality, Dr Fatima Tahaniyath.

On the occasion Dr Kalyan Muramalla, said that the award is recognition for the hospital’s best HR practices that provides equal opportunities for its employees to perform and grow.