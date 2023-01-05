Kothagudem: Woman kills alcoholic husband, portrays it as domestic accident

A man was killed, allegedly by his wife, who then tried to portray it as an accident at Gandhi Colony

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:55 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

Representational Image

Kothagudem: A man was killed, allegedly by his wife, who then tried to portray it as an accident at Gandhi Colony in Kothagudem town.

According to the police, the woman, K Seetha Mahalakshmi and her husband K Srinivas (50), an attender at the collectorate, used to quarrel often over him being alcoholic.

On December 29, she admitted Srinivas with a head injury to the District Hospital saying he had a fall in the kitchen. He died while under treatment.

After the incident, Mahalakshmi went missing and did not attend her husband’s funeral. Her son Sai Kumar, who suspected something fishy about with his father’s death and his mother’s disappearance at the same time, lodged a complaint with Chunchupalli police, who tracked down and nabbed Mahalakshmi from Kothagudem railway station on Tuesday night, when she was about to board a train to Hyderabad.

During interrogation she confessed to the crime saying she was being harassed by Srinivas and had killed him, also with an eye on getting his job on compassionate grounds.