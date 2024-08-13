Hyderabad: ATF holds protest against attacks on minorities in Bangladesh

Anti-Terrorism Forum (ATF) condemned the attack on religious places and houses of Hindu community members in Bangladesh and demanded the United Nations intervene immediately.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 August 2024, 10:29 PM

Hyderabad: Different organizations held protest rallies in the city to condemn the attacks on minorities in Bangladesh following the ongoing unrest in the country.

Around 500 people including students participated in the protest rally organised by Anti-Terrorism Forum (ATF) at Dilsukhnagar. The organisers condemned the attack on religious places and houses of Hindu community members in Bangladesh and demanded the United Nations intervene immediately.

BJP leader Madhavi Latha who along with BJP workers took out a rally at Malakpet demanded the attacks be stopped immediately and the world leaders take note of the happenings there and initiate steps to protect the minority community. BJYM leader, Kallu Singh, organised a protest demonstration at Attapur during the day.