Hyderabad: Awareness program on cyber crimes, cyber laws held

The valedictory for a three-day program ‘Awareness on Cyber Crimes and Cyber Laws’ conducted for 30 directly recruited junior civil judges at MCR HRD was held

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:59 PM, Wed - 29 March 23

Hyderabad: The valedictory for a three-day program ‘Awareness on Cyber Crimes and Cyber Laws’ conducted for 30 directly recruited junior civil judges at MCR HRD was held on Wednesday.

DGP, Anjani Kumar who attended the valedictory said fifty per cent of crime reported on any given day was cybercrime. “A cyber-criminal sits in a far off country and using a proxy server commits a crime and its need lot of money to detect the crime and bring the criminal to justice,” he said.

The Telangana CID is the nodal agency for the program organized by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Additional Director General (CID) Telangana, Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, said the main objective of training was to impart knowledge on cybercrimes, cyber laws, social media related crimes and skills to handle them. “The officers were trained on various topics related to cybercrime prevention and investigation, and cyber laws,” he said.