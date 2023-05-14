Hyderabad: Awareness programme on environment held at Nehru Zoological Park

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Sun - 14 May 23

Hyderabad: As a part of the sustainable Mission Lifestyle, a mass mobilisation programme to promote awareness on environment among children and visitors, was held on Sunday at Nehru Zoological Park.

Around 350 students from the Telangana Tribal Welfare Department participated in the programme which had screening of a short film on the conservation of water and energy. The short film also focused on the reduction of e-waste, healthy lifestyle and discouraging the use of single-use plastic.

A talk show on birds was also held and Laxminarayana, Zoo Biologist and H.M.Hanifulla, PRO and Hussain, Project Scientist, explained to students about the bird species.

The students also toured the zoo and were briefed about each bird species. Meanwhile, the Friends of Snakes Society held a session about snakes.

Zoo curator Prashant Bajirao Patil, and deputy curator, Nagamani, said the Nehru Zoological Park Hyderabad was always in the forefront of conducting the ‘Wildlife and Environmental Awareness’ programmes.