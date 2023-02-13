Now, book tickets for Hyderabad Zoo trip online

Now, those visiting the Nehru Zoological Park in the city can book their ticket online with a few clicks as Forestry and Environment Minister Indrakaran Reddy on Monday inaugurated an online portal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:53 PM, Mon - 13 February 23

Hyderabad: Now, those visiting the Nehru Zoological Park in the city can book their ticket online with a few clicks as Forestry and Environment Minister Indrakaran Reddy on Monday inaugurated the online portal www.nzptsfd.telangana.gov.in and a mobile application which one can use to book the tickets.

According to officials, those who book online will get their ticket on their mobile phone, which they can swipe at the special entrance to enter the zoo.

Visitors can also get all the information related to the zoo and its activities including animals, adoption details, etc., on the website or app.