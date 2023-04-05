10-year-old Royal Bengal Tiger dies of renal failure at Nehru Zoo Park

The Royal Bengal Tiger was suffering with dyspepsia and loss of appetite and was under treatment for the last six months.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:42 PM, Wed - 5 April 23

Hyderabad: 10-year-old Joe died of renal failure on Wednesday at the Nehru Zoological Park.

According to the zoo authorities, the Royal Bengal Tiger was suffering with dyspepsia and loss of appetite and was under treatment for the last six months. The feline showed frequent appetite loss, changing diet pattern and became lean.

The zoo officials said that despite expert treatment and all efforts, Joe died in the enclosure today at 3 am and the cause was confirmed to be renal failure during the post mortem.

