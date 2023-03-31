Hyderabad-based BDL signs Rs 8,161 crore contract with Defence Ministry

31 March 23

Akash Weapon System

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has signed a contract for Rs 8,161 crore with the Ministry of Defence for production and supply of Akash Weapon System to the Indian Army.

The contract, which was signed on Thursday at New Delhi, is for two regiments of the Indian Army, and the order is to be executed in three years. Further, BDL also received an order of Rs 261 crore for CMDS for MLH Helicopters.

The consolidated order book position of BDL has now reached a staggering figure of approximately Rs 24,021 crore with the signing of this new contract.

BDL Chairman and Managing Director, Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd), said the signing of the new contract will give a major boost to the Akash programme and both, BDL and its supply chain partners, are geared up to meet the production demands of the weapon system. In addition to the domestic market, the Akash Weapon System is also being offered for export to friendly foreign countries.

The financial year, 2022-23, has been an eventful year for the company with new orders received from domestic and international market, setting up of State-of-the-Art manufacturing facilities, unveiling of new products for the armed forces, signing of MoUs with foreign and Indian companies which have opened up new business opportunities for BDL, a statement issued here on Friday said.

BDL has received several orders in the current year for supply of various systems which includes Astra MK-I Air to Air Missile (AAM) and associated equipment for the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy. In addition to this, BDL has received order of Counter Measures Dispensing System.

BDL has set up Warhead Manufacturing facility at its Bhanur Unit, Seeker manufacturing facility at its Kanchanbagh Unit which takes BDL to the coveted club of RF Seeker manufacturer and tester in the world. Very few countries can boast of the same and this is a major step towards BDL’s efforts towards realization of Atmanirbharta in line with the Government of India’s policy.

Further, BDL is all poised to manufacture state-of-the-art VSHORADS (Very Short Range Air Defence System), Laser Beam Riding Munitions under TOT agreement with Thales UK under the ‘Make in India’ scheme. This will be short in the Arm for both, BDL and the Indian Armed forces.