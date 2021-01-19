Hyderabad-based Darwinbox raises Rs 107 cr

Darwinbox’s HR technology powers over 500 global enterprises with over one million employees spread across 60 countries

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-headquartered Darwinbox, an enterprise HR technology platform, raised Rs 107 crore ($15 million) funding round led by Salesforce Ventures.

This follows the company’s Series B round raised in September 2019 led by Sequoia India with participation from existing investors Lightspeed India, Endiya Partners, and 3one4 Capital, bringing the total investment in the company to Rs 250 crore.

“India is home to one of the world’s youngest population, and by 2050, it is expected to account for over 18 per cent of the global working age population,” says Arundhati Bhattacharya, chairperson & CEO, Salesforce India.

Founded by Chaitanya Peddi, Jayant Paleti and Rohit Chennamaneni, Darwinbox’s new-age, hire-to-retire Human Capital Management (HCM) platform helps enterprises empower, engage and elevate the potential of their workforce.

Darwinbox’s HR technology powers over 500 global enterprises with over one million employees spread across 60 countries. It serves companies such as Adani, Mahindra, Kotak, TVS, Ramky, Greenko, Dr. Reddy’s, L&T Metro, NSE, Nivea, Puma, Swiggy, Bigbasket, Delhivery and more.

“Five years ago, Darwinbox was one of the few SaaS technology firms to start in Hyderabad. Since then, we have come a long way to now competing on the global platform. Promising technology talent and a growing entrepreneurial ecosystem in the city played a major role in our growth and success”, says Chaitanya Peddi, co-founder, Darwinbox.

Darwinbox witnessed a surge in adoption during the pandemic. The company’s integrated product suite came equipped with solutions that turned out to be critical for the new mode of work including features such as touchless attendance, digital rewards, employee engagement, digital hiring and onboarding.

