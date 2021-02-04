Hyderabad-based ‘Doosra’ eyes online, offline expansion

The app-based virtual number gives users the option of blocking all calls and also all messages sent to this number are stored in the app.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based virtual mobile number developer company Doosra is now looking at expanding its offline presence and also offer more services through its Doosra Pro launch. Initially unveiled in mid-September Doosra – which means second in Hindi – came as a big relief for users looking for an alternative number that can be used for any purpose without the hassle of a SIM.

The app-based virtual number gives users the option of blocking all calls and also all messages sent to this number are stored in the app. Users have the option of unblocking trusted contacts – which might include your milkman or your pharmacy contact among others. However, in the last four months of operations, the company received feedback from its users and found that customers are now looking for both privacy and control.

“This is what led to the launch of Doosra Pro. While Doosra Essential has the layer of trusted contact and has tied up with food delivery and cab services like Swiggy, Zomato, Dunzo, Uber and others, Pro takes it further by giving customers SIM-like number without the hassle of second SIM. Which means that with Doosra Pro we have added the option of KYC so that users can use their Doosra number for messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Signal and Telegram along with unlimited trusted contacts and sign in via five devices,” said Aditya Vuchi, co-founder and CEO, Doosra app.

Going ahead, the company is planning to expand its presence in offline channels as well wherein the Doosra number will be offered to customers buying new mobile phone at different retail outlets. Vuchi also mentions that the company is planning to tie up with different mobile stores so as to make their product available to customers easily. Currently it is live with mobile stores like Technovision in Hyderabad.

Without sharing details on the number of Doosra app users, Vuchi informed that the company makes money through its subscription plans purchased by its users which includes an annual essential plan of Rs 699 and pro plan of Rs 999.

In terms of privacy, the co-founder said, “We are very focused on user privacy and clearly outline our data deletion guidelines in the privacy policy. Any deleted messages will be available in an accessible trash can for up to 30 days and are purged within 90 days from all of our systems and logs. In compliance with global data privacy standards, we also delete the data after an account is cancelled.”

