Farmers in Asifabad, Mancherial express displeasure over not receiving crop loan waiver benefits

Some more farmers also did not receive the waiver, but they were not willing to disclose their identity due to reasons unknown.

19 July 2024

Athram Mengu, from Khanapur village.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad/Mancherial: A few farmers expressed displeasure over crop loan waiver not being extended to them by the government on Thursday.

Athram Mengu from Khanapur village said that he was not provided with the waiver. He said that he owned 2.5 acres of land and availed a crop loan of Rs 90,000 from a bank in 2023. He stated that bankers told him that his Know Your Customer (KYC) application was not updated when approached.

Similarly, another farmer Athram Ayyo of the same village said that his bank account was not credited with the crop loan waiver. He said that he had taken a crop loan of Rs 97,000 from a bank to raise crops in his 2.5 acres of land in 2022. He lamented that he was not covered under the scheme.

Meanwhile, Chindam Rajamouli of Kishtapur claimed that he had not received the waiver though he had availed a crop loan of Rs 47,000. He stated that he had taken the loan to grow crops in his one acre of land in 2020. He said that bankers expressed their helplessness when he enquired as to why he did not get the waiver.

As many as 96,000 families got the crop loan waiver worth Rs 572 crore under the first phase of the initiative in erstwhile Adilabad district as per information provided by officials.