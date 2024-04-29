Prashanth Nandella elected as president of HYSEA

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 April 2024, 04:49 PM

Prashanth Nandella

Hyderabad: Prashanth Nandella, Chief Operating Officer, Firstsource has been elected as the president of Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) in the 32 nd annual general body meeting for the term 2024-26, a press release on Monday said.

Prashanth Nandella will take this role from Manisha Saboo, Campus head Infosys Hyderabad (SEZ) and Indoor, Indore, and Head of Infosys Foundation.

Prashanth has played key roles in HYSEA as an active Managing Committee and Executive Committee member including as vice-president in the previous term. He has steered many programs for HYSEA to excellence and built national recognition for the forum, a press release said.

With over three decades of experience across Fortune 500 companies, Prashanth, who is an alumnus of IIT Madras and IIM-C, brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to this role and is recognized as a disruptive thought leader known for crafting innovative business solutions.

Other members of the Executive Committee include vice-president, Bipin Pendyala, treasurer, Isaac Rajkumar, General Secretary, Ramakrishna Lingireddy, Joint Secretary and Vinay Agrawal.

The Managing Committee members elected for HYSEA for the term 2024-26 include: Hari Bharadwaj, Jitendra Chakravarthy Putcha, Jayaram N, Kishore Borra Manamasa Ramamohan, Phani Pattamatta, Raghu Boddupally, Sairamprabhu Vedam and Sravanthi Lanka.