Hyderabad-based IIRR develops three high-yielding, all climatic-resilient rice varieties

As many as three unique rice varieties including DRR Dhan 73, Dhan 74 and Dhan 78, with an ability to withstand the vagaries of local dry climate of Telangana and provide high yield, have been developed

By M. Sai Gopal Updated On - 15 August 2024, 06:37 PM

Dhan 73

Hyderabad: All climate-resilient high yielding rice varieties that can withstand the climatic conditions of Telangana State and provide relief to farmers, developed by researchers from Hyderabad, will soon be available to the farming community.

As many as three unique rice varieties including DRR Dhan 73, Dhan 74 and Dhan 78, with an ability to withstand the vagaries of local dry climate of Telangana and provide high yield, have been developed by researchers from Hyderabad-based Indian Institute of Rice Research (IIRR) and geneticists from Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB).

The three rice varieties were released by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi in New Delhi on august 13, 2024.

Of the three rice varieties that were released, the CCMB researchers worked closely with their IIRR counterparts in the development of Dhan 73.

In addition to Telangana State, the newly developed rice varieties have been specially developed to withstand the unique climatic conditions Odisha, Karnataka Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

The Dhan 73 rice variety developed by IIRR and CCMB has been derived from Samba Masuri rice and has the unique ability to tolerate soil with low phosphorus content.

Due to non-availability of phosphorus in the soil, farmers from Telangana State tend to utilize phosphorus-based fertilizers to ensure the yields are high. However, in the bargain, there is always the risk of soil pollution and impact on human health.

The Dhan 73 variety is also suitable for irrigated and rain-fed shallow low land areas with low soil phosphorus for both Kharif and Rabi with yield of 60 quintal for hectare.

The rice variety is also resistant to leaf blast, a destructive disease of rice, will also ideally suit Odisha and Karnataka.

The Dhan 74 rice variety has a yield of 70 quintal per hectare and is moderately tolerant leaf blast, beck blast, sheeth rot and plant hoppers. It has been developed to thrive in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Jharkhand and regions where the soil is deficit in phosphorus.

The third rice variety (Dhan 78) has a yield of 58 quintal per hectare of land and is resistant to leaf blast and plant hoppers and is ideal for Karnataka and Telangana.