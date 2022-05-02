Hyderabad-based LifeCircle providing quality healthcare solutions for elderly

Published Date - 12:14 AM, Mon - 2 May 22

Those associated with LifeCircle are not just trained in taking care of the elderly who have physical health issues but also to take care of people with mental illnesses as well.

Hyderabad: Given the increasing trend of chronic diseases among the elderly population, technology-driven startups have started to offer platforms to address this problem. One such company is Hyderabad-based LifeCircle which provides geriatric home healthcare solutions by training providers like workers and nursing staff through its platform.

While there are other companies working in the home healthcare space, LifeCircle founders believe that geriatric home healthcare is not being addressed in the right manner. “When we started in 2013-14 from Hyderabad, the geriatric home healthcare segment was heavily unorganised. One had to call up the service provider companies who would send unqualified or under-qualified caretakers. We thought of setting up a platform which not just supplies quality caretakers but also helps train the workers and nurses who want to work in the geriatric healthcare segment,” says Priya Anant, who co-founded LifeCircle along with Anant Kumar.

Both Priya and Anant come from a medical background with the former having done courses in palliative medicine and home healthcare. Priya believes that the elderly home healthcare still has a long way to go with the supply side of getting access to quality healthcare professionals and affordability being major issues.

The T-Hub incubated startup recruits a skilled workforce who have been trained under the Skill India programme by the Government of India and only hires those who are experienced in this field. In addition, it also provides training to freshers and provides industry certification. These youngsters are not just trained in taking care of the elderly who have physical health issues but also to take care of people with mental illnesses as well. “We have on-boarded 500 service providers so far in five cities in the country. We have training centres in Telangana, Odisha, Assam, and Andhra Pradesh. As security is the major concern in this segment we have partnered with a third-party verification platform to verify the workers before onboarding them on our platform,” Priya adds.

