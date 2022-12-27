Hyderabad-based Marut Drones get DGCA certification for its AG 365 drone

City-based drone technology manufacturer Marut Drones has received the Type Certification approvals from DGCA for their multi-utility agricultural drone AG 365

2022-12-27

Hyderabad: City-based drone technology manufacturer Marut Drones has received the Type Certification approvals from Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for their multi-utility agricultural drone AG 365, a press release said.

The AG 365 drone has been designed and developed for Indian conditions and can be used for multiple purposes giving a higher Return on Investment (ROI) to the user. AG 365 is extensively tested for more than 1.5 lakh acres and optimized for performance to be used in agriculture. Further, extensive research is undergone with AG 365 for development of crop specific drone spraying SOPs in collaboration with prestigious agriculture universities and research institutes, the drone manufacturer said.

The made-in-India kisan drone – AG 365 have been developed particularly for agricultural purposes to reduce crop loss, lower agro chemical usage, better yield and profits to the farmers.

Marut Drones Founder, Prem Kumar Vislawath, said, “Marut Drones has been taking steps inline with its vision of advancing agriculture. Manual spraying in agriculture have caused huge negative health impacts on operators. And a mindless repetition of these sprays is inhumane exposing the operator to chemicals and leading to cancers. A drone entrepreneur using this drone can earn anywhere between Rs.40000 and Rs.90, 000.”

Marut Drones Cofounder Suraj Peddi said “We have built the first multi-purpose drone. Our AG 365 is similar to tractors and one can do more than just spraying by changing attachment. This will give better ROI to user and the drone can be used across year for different purposes in agriculture”.