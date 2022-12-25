Telangana: Farmers to be trained in using drone technology

Prof Jayashankar Agriculture University has decided to train farmers in drone operation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Sun - 25 December 22

Representational Image

Karimnagar: Agriculture is one of the few sectors which have been exposed to rapid change by utilising modern technology. The mechanisation of the agriculture sector is fast-paced.

Though a variety of equipment has been introduced to ease the cultivation process in the wake of a shortfall of farm labourers, another gadget ‘drone’ has been added to the sector now.

For instance, drones will be used to spray pesticides. As part of its plans, the Prof Jayashankar Agriculture University has decided to train farmers in drone operation, for which the university is likely to set up a ‘drone academy’.

After completion of the training, licences would be issued to farmers with the designation of ‘drone operator’ so that the trained farmers could spray pesticides on crops.

Besides mixing the quantity of water with pesticides, farmers would also be trained in carrying out spraying without causing any harm to animals, birds and the environment, agriculture scientists said.

Though the procedure of the training programme has not yet been finalised, the training would be imparted through the Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

Since agriculture scientists are not experts in drone operation, they have asked manufacturing companies, which would supply drones to the government, to train the farmers, apart from setting up servicing centres for the regular maintenance of drones.

In order to encourage drone usage in the farm sector, the State government was also providing a 50 per cent subsidy if anybody purchased a drone. A few farmer-producer agencies have already come forward to buy the technology.

Type certificate and UIN number are mandatory for drone manufacturing companies. Only two companies, IoTechWorld and Garuda Aerospace, were fulfilling these parameters, scientists said. Garuda Aerospace representatives demonstrated drones at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Jammikunta twice.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Jammikunta KVK coordinator Venkateshwar Rao said though they have not yet received clear guidelines about the training to be imparted, higher officials were on the job.

They were given a target to carry out drone demonstrations in 250 hectares during Yasangi. Informing that they made an application for the sanction of a drone, he expressed confidence to complete it by January and February.

Though two farmers, one from Bethigal of Veenavanka mandal and another from Dandepalli of Elkathurthi mandal, were using drones to spray pesticides, they may not be trained.

Stating that it was mandatory to take precautions while spraying pesticides, he said it should not cause any harm to animals, birds and the environment.