Hyderabad-based Sai Ram Pillarisetti recognised with prestigious Diana Award

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:09 PM, Fri - 1 July 22

Hyderabad: Sai Ram Pillarisetti, a resident of Hyderabad who has just completed his MBBS from the UK, has been presented The Diana Award.

Established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, the award is given out by the charity of the same name and has the support of both her sons, Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex. The award was launched by former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown and current patrons include David Cameron, another former Prime Minister, a press release said.

Sai Ram was honoured with the award for going above and beyond in his daily life to create and sustain positive change. While studying medicine in the UK, he founded the ‘BIDA Student Wing, the student division of The British International Doctors Association (BIDA) which was established in 1975 and is the oldest organisation representing international origin doctors in the UK.

Sai Ram was also recognised for his work with Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation in developing the world’s first mobile app on breast health in English and 11 commonly spoken Indian Languages. Sai Ram is the older son of doctors from the city – Dr Raghu Ram and Dr Vyjayanthi, the release added.