Hyderabad-based startup Practically raises $4 million

Hyderabad: Practically, a product of 3rdFlix Visual Effects Pvt Ltd, announced that it has raised $4 million in a pre-Series B round. The round was led by Siana Capital, a deep tech investor, with participation from existing investors YourNest Venture Capital and Exfinity Ventures. The company had previously raised Series A funding of $5 million in 2019. The funds will be invested in expanding the operations of Practically.

Practically is an intelligent, interactive and immersive learning app for students of classes 6-12 with a focus on STEM learning. The app brings learning alive through immersive videos, interactive augmented reality and 3D simulations. It enhances conceptual understanding and improving retention of concepts with features like life-like video content, hands-on learning, experiential learning, 24×7 help with access to subject experts for doubt resolution, live classes, Proton – the AI assistant and study buddy and Coding++. 3,00,000+ students have already benefited from the engaging content on Practically.

The app covers universal curriculum across Math and Science for 6th to 12th grades. Over 130 schools across India are already using Practically to enable online classes during the pandemic.

Practically CEO and founder Subbarao Siddabattula said, “The recent round of funding will be utilised to expand the market for Practically beyond Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Our expansion plan includes establishing a footprint pan-India in the next 12 months. We are also aiming to expand operations in the Middle East and set foot into the US market in the near future.”

